A view of one of Soneva Fushi’s villas on Kunfunadhoo Island, the Maldives. The ‘barefoot bookseller’ has been described as a ‘dream job’ for bibliophiles, due to its idyllic location. — Picture via Facebook/ Soneva

PETALING JAYA, Aug 1 — Do you love books and islands, but hate wearing shoes?

Soneva Fushi, a luxury resort on Kunfunadhoo Island in the Maldives, might have the perfect job for you.

The five-star resort has reopened applications for its “barefoot bookseller” position, which entails running a bookstore on a desert island for a year.

The “barefoot bookseller” role was first introduced in 2018, as the result of a partnership between the resort and Ultimate Library.

According to its website, Ultimate Library offers “bespoke book collections and libraries for hotels, resorts, private residences and retail spaces”.

Ideal candidates for the role are those passionate about literature, outgoing, and creative, according to the job advertisement.

The successful applicant will be single-handedly responsible for maintaining the bookstore for 12 months.

Aside from stock-taking and accounting duties, the “barefoot bookseller” also has to make personalised reading recommendations to the resort’s moneyed guests.

As the job title implies, they also need to be able to withstand going shoeless on the island.

Ultimate Library spokesperson Alex McQueen told The Observer on Sunday that the island had a “no shoes, no news” ethos to “encourage guests to reconnect with the ground”.

The media outlet added that while the job’s basic monthly salary is US$750 (approximately RM3,338), the bookseller can earn extra “service fees” through other means, such as running “book-related workshops or classes” for guests.

The successful candidate can expect free lodging and meals, and have their work permit and flight fees covered by the resort.

Hi Abbie,Sorry for the late reply! The salary is $750 USD a month + service fees. All lodging will be provided by Soneva free of charge including free meals at their host restaurant. Soneva will also provide the work permit and flights for the lucky applicant.Hope this helps! — Ultimate Library (@ultimatelibrary) July 27, 2022

Rates at Soneva Fushi start at US$1,560 (RM6,944) per night for a duplex villa, going up to US$26,230 (RM116,762) for a 9-bedroom villa which includes its own water slide, spa area, sauna, and gym.

Applications for the position will close on Aug 13, and the successful candidate is expected to start this October.