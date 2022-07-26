Huang and Zhuo started their big day by paying their respects to the dead, before taking wedding photos at the columbarium. — Pictures via Facebook/ Nirvana Memorial Garden Singapore

PETALING JAYA, July 26 — A Singaporean couple recently celebrated their wedding in an unusual way — surrounded by the remains of the dead.

Huang Yuanjie, 34, and his wife Zhuo Xingjuan, 26, held their wedding ceremony last Saturday (July 23) at the Nirvana Memorial Garden, a columbarium in Singapore.

A columbarium refers to a space or room used to permanently store cremated remains.

Huang told Shin Min Daily News it was “fate” that the pair first met at the columbarium while they were there to pay their respects.

He added that it was also a way of “informing” his late relatives about his marriage.

While some might find it taboo to mark happy occasions at a funeral home, the couple say that family and friends were supportive of their wedding venue. —Pictures via Facebook/ Nirvana Memorial Garden Singapore

While some of his older relatives were uncomfortable by the idea, Huang said that both his parents and in-laws supported the couple’s wedding plans.

“They feel that it’s okay as long as we’re happy,” said Huang.

An unnamed representative of the venue told Shin Min Daily News that two other couples have visited the columbarium to mark their wedding day this year alone.

“In the past, some thought it was taboo to visit the columbarium for such auspicious occasions, but the younger generation has a different mindset,” said the representative.