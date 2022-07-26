A restaurant in San Francisco is about to charge RM430,000 for pasta. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Fancy dishing out £80,000 (RM430, 243) for a meal of pasta?

A San Francisco restaurant is set to charge customers the amount when it opens its doors next year, Daily Star reported.

Set to operate from the inside of the Transamerica Pyramid, Core is only open for members.

Menus of crudo and pasta will be crafted by Michele Brogioni, who has cooked for former US President Barack Obama, Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Initiation fees will start at £12,000 (RM64,537) and go up to a whopping £82,000 (RM441,004), with a special discount reserved for "promising young innovators" who will pay just £8,200 (RM44,100).

Members will be granted access to an extensive wine library and an anti-aging salon offering a treatment worth £829 (RM1,000).

Fees however only cover the cost of membership and the price of the food will still be borne by the customers.

Owners of Core hope the luxury offerings will entice the well-off members of the public to pay regular visits, and have even tipped their new venture to spark a "new renaissance of San Francisco” after a difficult few years for The Golden City.

It will form part of the newly redeveloped Transamerica Pyramid, a 48-story futurist skyscraper originally dating from the 1960s.

It is hoped its twenty-first century refurbishment will tempt back rich people to San Francisco following a mass exodus during the Covid-19 pandemic.