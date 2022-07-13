A panda bear eats a watermelon ice-cream on a bamboo stick during the second heatwave of the year at the Zoo Aquarium in Madrid July 13, 2022. — Reuters pic

MADRID, July 13 — With temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius amid a searing heatwave in Spain, Madrid Zoo’s top celebrity, Bing Xing the giant panda, enjoyed watermelon popsicles today provided by keepers to keep him and other animals cool.

In addition to his daily ration of 50kg of fresh bamboo, Bing Xing, whose name means “star of ice”, eagerly chewed on frozen fruit on a stick.

A grey seal eats frozen fish, during the second heatwave of the year at the Zoo Aquarium in Madrid July 13, 2022. — Reuters pic

Predatory animals like lions or seals were offered popsicles made from beef or fish, depending on their diet. Zookeepers also sprayed animals with water.

The peak of the heatwave is expected tomorrow, but parts of Spain are already on red alert for extreme heat and several wildfires have been raging stoked by the high temperatures. — Reuters