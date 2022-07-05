Mexican mayor San Pedro Huamelula Mayor Victor Hugo Sosa marries an alligator to bring prosperity to his community. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — A mayor in the southwestern Mexican city of San Pedro Huamelula has married an alligator in the hopes his community will be blessed by prosperity.

According to Daily Mail San Pedro Huamelula Mayor Victor Hugo Sosa married the small reptile last Thursday in an ancient indigenous ritual to bring abundance to his village community.

The seven-year-old reptile, referred to as Little Princess, was dressed in a white bridal dress and had its mouth bound shut.

The alligator is believed to be a deity representing mother earth and her marriage to the local leader signifies the joining of humans with the divine.

The colourful ceremony saw traditional music and dance while the indigenous leader sealed their nuptials with a kiss.

During the procession, trumpets blared and locals carried the bride in their arms and fanned her with their hats.

The traditional marriage likely dates back centuries to pre-Hispanic times among Oaxaca state's Chontal and Huave indigenous communities.

It is a prayer pleading for nature's bounty in the village.

Sosa was quoted saying that he asked nature for enough rain, food and to have fish in the river.

Elia Edith Aguilar, known as the godmother of the alligator who organised the wedding, told Reuters she spent a lot of time carefully picking the wedding dress for the alligator to wear for the ceremony.

“It gives me so much happiness and makes me proud of my roots.

“It’s a very beautiful tradition.”