Too hot to handle? Only trousers or skirts allowed for Wymondham High Academy students. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Male students at a UK school got more than what they bargained for, when they complained about the discomfort of wearing trousers in the hot summer.

The Wymondham High Academy in Norfolk responded to complaints by introducing a new rule stating male students are allowed to wear skirts but banned from wearing shorts in the heat, The Sun News reported.

The school introduced its new rule as a 'gender neutral' policy, allowing neither boys nor girls to wear shorts, only skirts or trousers.

According to The Metro, many parents were outraged at the new rule.

Principal Jonathan Rockley defended the new rule as "something we are very proud of" and said it had involved consultation with families.