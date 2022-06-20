New guidelines for pilots with HIV has been issued by the CAA. — Picture via unsplash.com/@chuklanov

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — HIV-positive pilots in the United Kingdom can now work without restrictions.

The Central Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced new guidelines that will allow them to work unrestricted.

Sky News reported that previous guidelines stated that pilots, who disclosed their HIV status were immediately required to go under cognitive testing to determine their mental capacity, which was a time-consuming and costly process.

“However, the CAA’s new guidance, developed with the support of HIV charities, says there is a much lower risk of infected pilots suffering conditions that could impair their ability to fly safely if they have a timely diagnosis and antiretroviral therapy,” the report said.

The CAA has also announced a six-month amnesty for aviation employees with undiagnosed HIV, who want to update their medical records without facing enforcement action.

According to Aerotime Hub, a website dedicated to aviation, the changes made by the CAA were campaigned by James Bushe, who was diagnosed with HIV in 2014.

Bushe was accepted into a pilot training course in 2017.

However, due to his HIV positive status, he was unable to receive the required Class One medical.

Bushe then began a campaign to amend the guidelines, collecting medical evidence and contacting politicians.

The CAA changed the guidelines in 2018 and two years later, Bushe was able to fulfil his dream of becoming a pilot.

The new guidelines are believed to be a world-first for airline employees.