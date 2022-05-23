KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Malaysia Airlines Bhd is offering MHflypass Asean, a fixed-rate pass that allows multiple trips to exciting destinations all year round across the Asean region, starting with an introductory rate of RM1,299.In a statement today, the airline said through MHflypass Asean, passengers can now fly to 12 cities within Asean, through Malaysia Airlines’ extensive network, with each pass coming with six tickets.“Therefore, passengers are entitled to three return trips or six one-way trips between the Asean cities of choice.“MHflypass offers ultimate convenience and flexibility with a validity of one year, and no blackout periods, which means that pass holders can redeem flights all year round, even during peak periods or high seasons, subject to (seat) availability,” it said.Group chief marketing and customer experience officer Lau Yin May said the expansion has given the company’s passengers a greater range of cities to discover, simultaneously revitalising the tourism industry across the Asean region.The statement said MHflypass Asean is categorised into three zones, with an All-Year-Round fare of RM1,499 (introductory price: RM1,299), Zone 1 passes offer flights between Kuala Lumpur and nine cities in Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Myanmar.Meanwhile, Zone 2 passes enable travel between Kuala Lumpur and Manila, Hanoi, and Bali at RM2,099, whereas Zone 3 passes that encompass the widest choice of destinations can be purchased at just RM2,699.The Asean pass comes as an addition to the MHflypass line, which was introduced in April 2021, and consists of flight coupons for domestic travel within Malaysia.The offer also comes with unlimited flight changes, allowing passengers to alter their itinerary at no charge. — Bernama