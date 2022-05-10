Taiwanese YouTuber creates fish tank stroller to take pet goldfish on walks around town (VIDEO)

The tank's design ensures the goldfish get a 360-degree view during their walks. ― Picture from Facebook/黃小潔

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 ― A Taiwanese YouTuber has developed a custom fish tank stroller so that his pet goldfish can join him on walks in Taipei.

Using the handle Huang Xiaojie Jerry, Huang shared a clip of him welding a metal chassis to form the main frame of the stroller, before putting it on wheels, Daily Mail reported.

The tank portion is made from acrylic and sits in the middle of the stroller, ensuring the goldfish get a 360-degree view during their walks.

It comes with a battery-powered filtration system, an air pump to supply the fish with oxygen, and even a lighting system.

Huang tested his “stroller” recently where he took three of his goldfish for a walk around Taipei recently, and passers-by were flabbergasted, with many doing double takes as he passed by.

His creation has been praised by his followers.

A follower, who claims to be a fisherman, described the creation as awesome.

“I can see others walking dogs, cats and rabbits outside, but I can't walk the fish.”

Another follower, however, described the project as crazy.

“Xiaojie really fills the audience with surprises and imaginations every time.”

According to the portal, this was not the first device to be developed that allows fish owners to bring their pets out for walks.

“Last year, Japanese firm MA Corporations unveiled a portable fish tank called the Katsugyo bag.”

“The handheld fish tank is shaped in a long tube with a transparent middle section to show off the fish with a handle on top and gauge that monitors the oxygen saturation of the water,” the portal reported.

The developer of the device had marketed it for seafood lovers to show off their expensive market-bought fish but it could also be used by pet owners to take their fish out for walks.