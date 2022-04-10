Minimalist, back to basics: The fashion choice for this Hari Raya

A woman shops for baju kurung (traditional Malay dresses) ahead of the Hari Raya celebrations in Kuala Lumpur June 5, 2017. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Traditional attire, such as the baju kurung and kebaya with simple or minimalist details continues to be the choice of many for this coming Eid celebration.

Although these traditional clothing is now given a modern touch, just like the robes and kaftans, the baju kurung and kebaya have a special and distinctive value for Aidilfitri.

Sharing her views on this year’s fashion choices, Tujoh Kuntom clothing brand founder Amelin Asri said the Pahang baju kurung was among the highest in demand and sales from her collection.

“Many people like the Pahang baju kurung because of its cutting, but we also highlight the classic concept, but minimal, according to current trend, which is simple, plain and comfortable, but still looks expensive,” she said when contacted by Bernama.

Amelin said she started producing her clothing collection for this year’s Eid clothes since early last month and had so far produced more than 15,000 pairs, with the price starting from RM169 a pair.

A well-known fashion designer and owner of Azura Couture boutique, Azura Mazaruddin described this year’s trend for Raya clothing as ‘back to basic’ with most ready-to-wear clothing offered by various brands comprising baju kurung, like the kurung riau, and baju kebaya.

“But there are also many who choose the ‘modern look’, but still retain the traditional elements,” she said.

Azura also found bold colours, like orange, turquoise and red heart to be the trend this year.

D’na Risik boutique owner Noralina Amiruddin, who operates at Pertama Complex, said embroidery techniques such as patch embroidery, were now back in demand.

“Three years ago, many people ordered ‘gowns, but this year many opt for traditional and classic baju kurung,” she said.

Sharing Noralina’s view is Ezuwan Ismail, also a well-known fashion designer, who said that today’s society preferred practical designs by prioritising comfort in fashion.

“Now, people don’t like to wear clothes that are too heavy or ‘glamorous’. That era is over. Now, clothing with a simple style is an option. Even so, they still look elegant and exclusive,” he said, adding that pastel colours will still dominate this Eid.

Ezuwan said for men, the baju Melayu cekak musang and the baju Melayu teluk belanga continued to be the choice of those who like neat style, but want to look smart on Eid. — Bernama

A survey by Bernama on several shopping portals also found that apart from traditional clothes, modern or contemporary baju kurung in various pastel colours, as well as dark shades, such as heart red, also dominated the market. — Bernama