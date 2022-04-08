AirAsia’s Free Seats promo available for booking from April 9-17

Domestic destinations include Penang, Alor Setar, Johor Baru, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching and Sibu, while international destinations include Singapore, Phuket, Medan, Jakarta, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City and Siem Reap, the airline said in a statement today. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Low-cost airline, AirAsia has launched its Free Seats promo, offering free seats for both domestic and international flights via the airasia Super App.

The seats are available for bookings from April 9-17, 2022 for travels from September 12, 2022 to March 25, 2023.

Domestic destinations include Penang, Alor Setar, Johor Baru, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching and Sibu, while international destinations include Singapore, Phuket, Medan, Jakarta, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City and Siem Reap, the airline said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the all-in-fares to domestic destinations during the promo are from RM23 one way, while flights to international destinations start from RM69 one way.

“Click on the ‘Flights’ icon on the airasia Super App to plan your holiday. Super App users can also pay with their airasia points by clicking on the option during checkout,” it added.

Chief commercial officer Mai Yin Tan said following the recent reopening of Malaysian borders on April 1, as well as those of neighbouring Asean countries, there has been a sharp spike in demand for both domestic and international flights across all AirAsia platforms.

“This signifies our guests’ confidence in flying with AirAsia, and a strong pent-up demand for travel in the market,” she added. — AFP