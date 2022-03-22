Facing eviction again, Manjung animal welfare reaching out to public for funds to move to new site (VIDEO)

After relocated to a godown in Sitiawan for less than a week, Persatuan Kebajikan dan Suara Haiwan Jalanan Manjung Perak has been asked to move again. — Picture via Facebook

IPOH, March 22 — Persatuan Kebajikan dan Suara Haiwan Jalanan Manjung Perak vice-president Joanne Low thought things would fall into place after the organisation found a temporary shelter for strays evicted from a former dumpsite in Sungai Wangi, Sitiawan.

But days after moving into the new site, a former godown, the landlord dropped a bombshell and asked them to move as a new tenant would be coming in May.

Thankfully, another landowner who learned of the organisation's plight agreed to allow the organisation to use their vacant land for five years.

Low said now the organisation was racing against time to get the land ready before the dogs can be relocated.

"We need to put in drainage systems and structures to house the 300 dogs," she said, adding that the project needs about RM250,000.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Low said work on the new site has to start as soon as possible as the landlord had given them until April 20 to leave.

"But we are only able to collect about RM16,000 to date since collection started last week," she said, adding that work at the new site would start once the funds reach RM150,000.

The organisation was in the news recently after it was given until the end of January by the Manjung Municipal Council to remove the dogs caught by the council as it needed the space for their organic fertiliser project.

The council started releasing the dogs at the dumpsite in 2020 after it suspended the shooting of strays in the municipality following a public outcry.

Low said the organisation welcomes any help to do up the new site be it cash or construction materials.

"We are a new organisation, hence we need all the help we can from the people," she added, noting that the organisation was also looking for volunteers to look after the dogs and people to adopt the dogs.

Those who wished to help the organisation can send cheques payable to Persatuan Kebajikan Dan Suara Haiwan Jalanan Manjung or bank into their Public Bank account (Account number: 3219928304) and specify building fund.

For more details on the project, Low can be contacted at 012-6392297 or visit the organisation's Facebook page.