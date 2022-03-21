Angry cafe operator in UK left picking up used condoms and trash thanks to randy woodland visitors

Sharon Wherrett, a cafe owner at West Yorkshire, complains that she has to pick up after people who have sex behind her cafe. — Picture via Facebook Sharon Wherrett

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — A West Yorkshire cafe owner is fuming that people are having sex at the back of her cafe and she’s left up having to clean up used condoms, condom wrappers, baby wipes and tissues.

Sharon Wherrett, the owner of Big Baps Cafe at Brighouse, said her husband once picked up litter that was enough to fill a rubbish bag, Daily Star reported.

With the weather turning warmer, Wherrett expects things to get busier at the back of her cafe.

Wherrett said people have been meeting in the woodland behind the building for a number of years, but previously it was mostly after dark.

“It carries on now during the day. That’s when it became a problem. My daughter once saw a man with his genitals out.”

Picking up rubbish with a plastic grabber, Wherrett said she had to do it.

“I don’t like doing it. I clean around the cafe because they (the council) won’t pick it up,” she said, adding that she did not want to encourage rats.

“This is not our rubbish.”

A local resident said her husband once saw a naked man run out of the woodland toward traffic.

“It happened during the day. It was just odd.”