Australian university lecturer suspended after mistakenly screening porn during Zoom lesson

A lecturer in Sydney, Australia has been suspended after he screened porn during an online lesson. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 ― A Western Sydney University lecturer in Australia has been suspended for screening pornography during an online lesson with his first-year students.

The lecturer and his colleague were conducting an online class called 'Introduction to essential skills for academic success' ― a basic literacy course for students entering university ― via Zoom when the unfortunate incident occurred, Daily Mail reported.

He had taken a break during the lesson and mistakenly forgot to pause the Zoom meeting for the 15 students present.

A screen from a pornographic website with the title '18+ Cams with Sexy Cam Girls' popped up featuring a series of explicit images of young women.

A father of one student said his daughter was revolted by the incident.

“She was very upset to the point where she thought about pulling out of university,” he said.

“A teacher should be a leader in the community, a father or mother figure, so I don't think he should be in that role,” he said, adding that he was dumbfounded that the lecturer would show that to young people.

“It's a breach of trust,” he noted.

Reports had been made to the university and the lecturer would be dealt with in accordance with policies and procedures after an investigation.

“The university was made aware of an incident that occurred on Wednesday, March 9, during a Zoom lesson, after receiving a number of complaints from students and parents,” the university said in a statement.

“The university has taken swift action, standing down the academic in question while it completes a full and thorough investigation of this matter,” it said, adding that it has also reached out to affected students to provide support.

According to the portal, the lecturer in question had been teaching English at the university since 2015.