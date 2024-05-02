KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — To celebrate the success of its best-selling Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution, Kiehl’s Malaysia was recently joined by Thai actor-singer Bright Vachirawit at an event.

Held at Mid Valley Megamall, the ‘Brightest Skin Experience’ saw hundreds of eager fans gathered to greet the 2gether star.

Showcasing an innovative twist on Kiehl’s glass skin regimen, the event also highlighted the new Clearly Corrective Daily Re-Texturizing Triple Acid Peel.

Bright previously shared that he has used the Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution since high school and likes its lightweight texture as it does not cause sensitivity to his skin.

Attendees were treated to interactive installations that offered a fresh perspective on Kiehl’s skincare routine. — Picture courtesy of Kiehl’s

Attendees were treated to interactive installations that offered a fresh perspective on Kiehl’s skincare routine, featuring activities and larger-than-life product displays.

Its highlight was the Skin Academy Zone, where guests received personalised skin assessments from Kiehl’s experts.

A dedicated recycling area at the pop-up encouraged guests to contribute to the brand’s sustainability initiatives by disposing empty bottles from any beauty brand.

The Blemish Collection

At a separate event, Kiehl’s Malaysia introduced its latest breakthrough solution for achieving clear, radiant skin.

The Blemish Collection is designed to target blemishes and prevent future breakouts. — Picture courtesy of Kiehl’s

Called The Blemish Collection, it is designed to target blemishes and prevent future breakouts.

At the forefront are Truly Targeted Blemish-Clearing Solution and Expertly Clear Blemish-Treating & Preventing Lotion.

They are joined by the Truly Targeted Blemish-Clearing Solution, an invisible liquid patch which calms pimple colour in two hours, reduces pimple size within 24 hours and diminishes post-acne marks within four weeks.

From now till May 5, The Blemish Collection can be experienced at a special pop-up at Sunway Pyramid.