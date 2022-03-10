Out with shapeless maternity wear, in with glamour!

One of the outfits worn by Rihanna since the official announcement of her pregnancy. — Picture by badgalriri / Instagram

NEW YORK, March 10 — The winds of change have been blowing through the maternity aisle in recent months, and some celebrities — Rihanna in the lead — are no strangers to this style update. Once hidden under layers of shapeless clothes, baby bumps are now displayed for all to see, with no taboos or judgments. Because — guess what — pregnant women can (also) be sexy!

Rihanna’s trip to Paris Fashion Week has likely escaped no one’s attention, and nor have her maternity outfits. It was out of the question for the Barbadian singer to step out in the sweatshirts, overalls and other shapeless items often found in the maternity department, even if, admittedly, collections have evolved considerably in recent years. Known for her sexy looks, the Diamonds singer has chosen to fill her pregnancy wardrobe with crop tops, lace-up tops, transparent lingerie and thigh-high boots. And this has been applauded by many people — men as well as women — who have not hesitated to share their support on social media.

Messages praising her maternity looks abound under the pictures posted by Rihanna herself, revealing her baby bump in outfits each more sexy than the next. And if some people say that only she can wear this type of maternity clothing, note that the global star is nevertheless playing a major role in changing the way people view a wardrobe previously not seen as being particularly glamorous.

Rihanna isn’t the only one to have shunned bland, shapeless maternity clothes. The French singer Amel Bent — a “coach” on the French edition of the TV talent show The Voice — was also present at Paris Fashion Week. She even walked the runway for the brand Lecourt Mansion in a tight pink dress, proudly displaying her baby bump, highlighted by a thin belt.

It must be said that maternity clothes have become more glamorous in recent years. Without reaching the levels of Rihanna’s ultra-sexy outfits, it is now possible to feel good and feel beautiful by turning to specialized brands. And fashion icons and influencers are evidently helping to move things in this direction.

With bohemian dresses, sexy bodysuits, lace or transparent outfits, the model and reality TV star Nabilla Vergara fills Instagram with posts of her ultra-glamorous outfits, contributing to break some of the taboos around dressing baby bumps and moms-to-be, and other physical changes directly related to pregnancy. And that can only be a good thing.

On the other side of the Atlantic, it’s Kylie Jenner who, during her pregnancies, never stopped wearing the tight, low-cut and revealing clothes that brought her wardrobe to fame. The same goes for Kim Kardashian, who also wore various long, tight dresses during this time of her life, showing off her pregnancy body. So no matter what the haters say, it’s always possible to be a (future) mother who’s out there, active and ultra sexy. Welcome to 2022! — ETX Studio