Iranian man undergoes surgery after getting AA-sized battery in private part

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — An Iranian man had to undergo skin graft surgery after getting an AA battery lodged in his private part.

The unidentified 49-year-old sought treatment at a hospital in Tehran after the object was stuck in the penis for 24 hours, Daily Mail reported quoting medical journal Urology Case Reports.

Doctors were able to remove the battery without surgery initially but the man returned to the hospital months later as he had been suffering a burning sensation when urinating and was unable to achieve a full stream of urine.

Scans revealed ‘severe and progressive’ scarring to his urethra, partially blocking the tube that carries urine and semen through the penis.

Doctors were unsure what exactly had caused the damage but speculated it may have been due to toxic materials in the battery.

They also did not reveal how the device came to be inside his penis, but they suggested a number of possible reasons including sexual pleasure, contraception or a drunken accident.

The man has since recovered and his penis is functioning properly.