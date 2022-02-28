Clip showing Ukrainian man offering to tow Russian tank that ran out of petrol goes viral on social media (VIDEO)

Clip of an Ukrainian man offering to tow a Russian tank back to Russia after it ran out of petrol while on its way to Kyiv has gone viral on social media. — Screen capture from Twitter/ aliostad

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — A clip showing a Ukrainian man offering to tow a Russian tank that stopped in the middle of the road after it ran out of petrol has gone viral on social media.

The man had pulled alongside the motionless military vehicle and asked the soldiers in the tank whether they had broken down, The Independent reported.

Upon being told that they have run out of fuel, the driver prompts laughter from the soldiers as he asks: “Can I tow you back to Russia?”

A priceless exchange of a brave Ukrainian citizen with Russian army stuck out of fuel. ENGLISH SUBTITLES.



[Thanks to my Ukrainian friend for transcription and translation] pic.twitter.com/Rar3WRXEwD — Ali 🇺🇦🕊 (@aliostad) February 26, 2022

According to translated subtitles on the clip, the soldiers were en route to Kyiv after they could not tell him where they were heading.

Asked by the soldiers for news on the invasion, the man told them that Ukraine was winning the war while Moscow’s troops are good at surrendering because “they also do not know where they are going”.

As a parting shot, the Ukrainian claims to have asked “the whole column” of Russian vehicles advancing towards the capital but “no one knew where they are and where they are going”.

The 58-second clip ends with the man driving past yet another stationary tank within 30 seconds.

The two tanks appear to be a Soviet amphibious MT-LB vehicle, and a T-72B3 Russian battle tank — both of which are being used by Moscow in the conflict.

The clip had since been viewed 4.8 million times and retweeted 30,000 times.