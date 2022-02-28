Canada and some American states boycotting Russian vodka but top brands are not made in Russia

Smirnoff, the number two selling vodka in America, originated in Russia but has been made in the US since the 1930s. — Picture via Unsplash

PETALING JAYA, Feb 28 — Some American states have decided to boycott Russian vodka in support of besieged Ukraine, but critics say that this move will not affect Russia’s economy.

This comes after Canada and a few American states such as Ohio, Utah and New Hampshire decided to remove the Russian vodka and spirits from its government liquor stores to stand in solidarity with Ukraine after the country has been attacked by Russia.

Utah’s governor Spencer Cox released a statement in solidarity with besieged Ukraine.

“Effective immediately, all Russian-made products will be removed from state-run liquor stores.

“We will also review all state procurements for any Russian ties,” read the statement.

New Hampshire's governor Chris Sununu made a similar announcement, also asking for the removal of Russian-made and Russian-branded spirits.

CNN Business reported that with Canadian leaders and American state leaders calling on to remove these products and to impose stiff sanctions on Russia, top vodkas, beer and wine brands being sold in the USA are not Russian-made.

Massachusetts Package Store Association executive director and general counsel Robert Mellion told MassLive that very little of the beer, wine, and spirits consumed in Massachusetts or within the United States are from Russia.

Mellion added that Russian-vodka brand Stoli, despite its origins in Mosco, is now made in Latvia — a former Soviet republic that is now a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation member.

“When was the last time you bought wine or whisky from Russia? How many Russian beers can the average person name?

“Smirnoff, the number-two selling vodka in America, originated in 19th century Russia.

“But most people don’t know it has been made in America since the 1930s,” he said.