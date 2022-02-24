Groom in Indonesia gifts one-litre bottle of cooking oil to bride as wedding dowry amidst shortage

A bottle of one-litre oil together and RM291.63 cash was given to the bride during the wedding two days ago. — Pexels.com pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Feb 24 — An Indonesian groom decided to give his bride-to-be a one-litre bottle of cooking oil as wedding dowry as it was deemed valuable and rare.

The couple — Supadi, 60, and Sumariati, 54, from Sooko District of Ponorogo in East Java tied the knot on Twosday — February 22, 2022 in a quiet ceremony.

Detik Jatim reported that Supadi’s idea in gifting the dowry was simple — cooking oil was rare and expensive.

Sooko District of East Java religious affairs officer Meki Hasan Tachtarudin told Detik Jatim that since cooking oil is expensive, it adds more value to the family.

“Although one litre is not much, it is still valuable to the family.

“It’s a necessity — everyone needs it for cooking.

“Apart from the cooking oil, Supadi’s dowry also consisted of IDR1 million (RM291.63) in cash,” he said.

The Straits Times reported that the shortage of palm-oil based cooking oil started in November last year has hit Indonesia although the nation is known as the world’s largest producer of palm oil.