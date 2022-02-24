Florida man caught on camera shoplifting RM5,400 crossbow by stuffing it down his pants (VIDEO)

Durrant was called ‘one of the world’s dumbest criminals’ by the Brevard County Sheriff. — Screengrabs from Facebook/Brevard County Sheriff's Office

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — A Florida man who shoplifted a crossbow which he stuffed down his pants was caught on camera.

Security footage of a True Value store in Mims on February 6 shows Darren Durrant cramming a large Ravin Rio bow down the front of his sweatpants which barely held around his hips and resulted in an obvious bulge.

As the uncreative thief made his exit, the crossbow’s handle can be seen poking out of his waistband.

The shoplifting incident was branded by Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey as “one of the world’s dumbest criminals” in a social media post.

Store workers became suspicious when they noticed two bows had been stolen and checked surveillance footage.

Durrant stole a pair of cutting tools off a shelf and cut zip ties off a crossbow.

The criminal used a prop crutch to fake a limp to make his theft less suspicious but completely failed when he couldn’t conceal the large bow.

The bow is listed for US$1,299 (RM5,442) and above depending on the model.

A sheriff’s deputy found Durrant days later at a parking lot of a nearby Walgreens pharmacy, Ivey said.

“Believe it or not, Durrant actually fled on foot when he observed Deputy Lindo although as you might imagine after seeing the video, he didn’t get very far!!,” the sheriff wrote.

Durrant will face felony charges in Brevard County for stealing the crossbow.

The shoplifter had two prior felony theft convictions and was held in the Seminole County Jail on an unrelated burglary charge, the sheriff’s office said.

