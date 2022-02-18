Giant Hypermarket Watch: Rice for less price along with malts and juices

*This article is brought to you by Giant

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 ― Get the trolley, it’s time to stroll down the aisles as this week’s offer at Giant is something you just can’t refuse.

Especially for those who are running low on chocolate malt drinks, juices, and rice because the local hypermarket is offering special prices for the items.

In conjunction with their Harga Lagi Rendah Lagi Lama (HLRLL) campaign, save up on your ringgit as a 10-kilogramme bag of Cap Udang AAA Thailand Fragrant Rice is only RM37.95 compared to its regular price of RM46.00.

One litre of assorted Marigold Peel Fresh Fruit Juice is RM4.85 compared to its previous price of RM6.00 and for RM14.00, you can grab a one kilogramme bag of My Coklat Chocolate Malt Drinks previously priced at RM16.50.

The Giant’s HLRLL campaign which translates to ‘lower prices for longer’ will be featuring over 460 new products with an average savings of up to 20 percent.

Amidst the tough times brought by the pandemic, the campaign aims to help Malaysians make the best out of their ringgit by covering everyday essentials across selected fresh and grocery items.

To help Malaysians get the most out of their savings on grocery shopping trips, Malay Mail will feature the best Giant HLRLL deals from now until March 2022 so be sure to check our website every Wednesday and Friday to find out what’s on offer.