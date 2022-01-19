Missing for eight months, cat in UK reunited with owner after she recognises its meowing

A cat that went missing eight months ago has been reunited with its owner after the owner recognised its distinctive meowing. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — A cat that went missing eight months ago has been reunited with its owner after she recognised its meowing on the other end of the telephone.

Rachael Lawrence, from Braintree, Essex, was talking to the veterinarian about her other cat when she heard Barnaby’s distinctive cry in the background, BBC reported.

She was told it was a stray but phoned back later and asked for details of the cat as “it was bugging me”, she said.

Lawrence said she was so sure she could recognise her cat’s meow that she called the vet again asking if the “stray” she had heard over the phone was black, with a white patch on one of his back feet.

When the description was confirmed, she took photographs of Barnaby to show the staff.

She said she “knew it was him” as soon as he was brought into the room.

“I cried,” she said, adding they have not seen him for eight months.

Her three children had nicknamed Barnaby “Fatman”, but when he was brought in he had “loads of scabs” and was “all skinny and missing fur”.

“We just need to fatten him up to get him back to Fatman,” she added.

Lawrence said she had paid to have Barnaby chipped before he went missing but questioned whether the procedure had been “done properly”.