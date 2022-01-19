Kitchen hand job? Restaurant job advertisement has social media users amused

A restaurant had social media users in chuckles for its raunchy advertisement. — Picture via Twitter/Sandernista412

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — An advertisement looking for a kitchen helper has given social media users the chuckles.

The advertisement shared by Twitter user @Sandernista412 for a restaurant piqued the interest of thousands due to its very mischievous placement of wording.

Restaurants are finally providing benefits for their workers. pic.twitter.com/5SnLnR0Edq — La Befana (@Sandernista412) January 16, 2022

Her post, which did not name the restaurant nor where it is located, has since received 198,3000 likes and retweeted 21,600 times.

She also captioned the post: “Restaurants are finally providing benefits for their workers.”

Although the original purpose for the sign was to invite people to apply for a job in the kitchen, the grammar has completely changed the meaning behind the job, Daily Star reported.

Many Twitter users wanted their say on the sign and some even wanted to apply themselves.

One person commented: “I’m here for this. Can someone get me an application?”

Another user added: “It’s a tough job market right now, glad to see employers are offering more competitive benefits.”

Whilst a third person chuckled: “Once told a kid in school that a hand job was another word for manual labour. My past is coming back to haunt me.”

As a fifth person confessed: “May need to get into the restaurant business.”