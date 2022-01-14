Campbell's Soup produces candles that smell of chicken noodle soup, tomato soup with grilled cheese

Want to smell Campbell's Soup without eating them? It is now available in candle form. ― Picture via Campbell's Soup website

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 ― Fans of Campbell's Soup can now enjoy the smell of their soup without having to step into the kitchen.

The brand announced on Wednesday that it was partnering with retailer Camp to release limited-edition scented candles based on their iconic flavours ― Chicken Noodle Soup and Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese, People reported.

Retailed at US$24 (RM100), the candles are available online at camp.com/campbells and at Camp stores in New York, New Jersey, Dallas and Connecticut.

It aims to replicate the smell of the Campbells classics, giving one's home a cozy, wintery warmth.

The Chicken Noodle Soup flavor features notes of savoury chicken, clove, and buttery crackers. The Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese features notes of roasted tomato, peppercorn, and gooey grilled cheese.

Both candles are also in containers designed after Campbell's stackable snowman soup cans, which made their debut in 2020 and are modeled after the brand's “Snowbuddy” snowman commercial.

Chief marketing officer for Campbell's Meals & Beverages Linda Lee was quoted by Food & Wine as saying that Campbell's was excited to continue with their mission of creating family moments and memories for all through their partnership with Camp.