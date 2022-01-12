Nose jobs top the list of most-searched cosmetic surgery procedures in the US

According to a recent study, rhinoplasty is the most searched cosmetic procedure in the US. — Shutterstock pic via ETX Studio

NEW YORK, Jan 12 — Breast augmentation and liposuction are no longer the stuff of dreams in the United States, it seems.

Instead, people are going back to basics, as their interest turns massively to rhinoplasty. This cosmetic surgery option is the most searched procedure in the United States, and by far the most popular in no less than 10 American states.

The beginning of 2021 saw a boom in facial procedures in the US, followed by tummy tucks and liposuction — directly related to the sedentary lifestyle resulting from covid lockdowns.

But it’s an entirely different cosmetic surgery procedure that seems to have gained the public’s favour a few months later.

Based on Google searches, cosmetic surgery provider Longevita has named rhinoplasty — or the nose job — as the most popular procedure in the United States last year.

The procedure, which changes the shape of the nose, whether for functional or aesthetic purposes, has risen to the top of the most searched for cosmetic surgery procedures in 10 American states, including Florida, Washington, Wyoming, Missouri and Kentucky.

One of the reasons that could explain this sudden craze for rhinoplasty is none other than face masks, which may help hide the swelling and/or redness related to the procedure.

The Brazilian butt lift, which notably involves increasing the volume of the buttocks, ranks second among the most searched aesthetic procedures in the US, leading the way in eight states, including Illinois, Ohio and New Mexico. This is followed by abdominoplasty, or the tummy tuck, (leading in seven states), breast reduction (six states), breast enlargement (five states), eyelid surgery (three states), and penoplasty (three states) — in other words, penis enlargement.

Note that liposuction, which was popular just a year ago, comes in at the bottom of this ranking, leading searches in just two American states. — ETX Studio