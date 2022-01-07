Ipoh man spends three days in his old van just to help distribute flood relief supplies to victims in Hulu Langat

Muhammad Shuhur Azizuddin from Ipoh has gone above and beyond the call of duty after spending three days in his old van just to distribute flood relief supplies to affected victims. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/ Shuhur Azizuddin

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — A 33-year-old man from Ipoh selflessly spent three days in his old van just to distribute flood relief supplies to victims in Hulu Langat, Selangor.

Muhammad Shuhur Azizuddin took to Facebook on December 21, volunteering himself and his van to help with transporting and distributing flood relief supplies to the victims.

He told mStar that he received a lot of personal messages from the public offering monetary donations following his post but he refused it at first as he had already decided to just transport and distribute the supplies.

He was also afraid of such a huge responsibility.

However, due to overwhelming requests from the public, he finally agreed to accept their monetary donations, adding that some even gave him pocket money along with money for fuel for his journey.

Shuhur managed to collect over RM4,000 at that time along with supplies donated by the public.

He then transported the supplies from Ipoh to flood victims at the Sri Nanding area of Hulu Langat.

This is after he has received a list of essential items needed by flood victims from a friend in Hulu Langat who was one of the affected victims.

Among the prioritised items were shampoos, body wash, sanitary pads, pillows, cleaning utilities and food.

Shuhur also went the extra mile and camped out in his van for three days just to finish up the funds he received earlier by buying and distributing essential supplies to the flood victims from his old van.

“It was quite difficult to use all of the funds at that time due to a lot of supplies being out of stock.

“Maybe they were bought by other volunteers who are helping the flood victims as well,” he said.

Shuhur added that among the challenges he faced during his journey was dealing with his old van.

“My van at that time was not in the best of condition. Every time there was an overflow, it would take some time to restart it.

“What can I say, the van is from the 90s, it’s old already,” Shuhur said.

Shuhur, who sells ‘Kelulut’ honey from his backyard and does odd jobs like mowing grass and gardening, also said that he sympathised with the flood victims and that is what drove him to go the extra mile in helping them.

Since the flood crisis in December last year, there were many everyday Malaysians who have helped those affected by the flood such as the Abang Viva who had driven all the from Melaka to help victims in Sri Muda, Shah Alam.