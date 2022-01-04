Help grant the wishes of critically-ill children by joining the Walk for Wishes virtual walkathon

Azhar with his smartphone gifted to him by Make a Wish Malaysia to help him and his family cope with his multiple hospital admissions. — Picture by Irena Tan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, January 4 — Sabahan boy Azhar, 11, was excited to receive a handphone to chat with his family members after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

The handphone was gifted to him by non-profit organisation Make a Wish Malaysia to emotionally help him and his family cope with his multiple hospital admissions.

The organisation’s chief executive officer Irene Tan told Malay Mail that it was a rough time for Azhar and his parents when they found out that he was diagnosed with ALL last year.

“His first chemotherapy was in August last year where he showed signs of improvement after the treatment.

“But before his second chemotherapy, he had an epilepsy attack, had a growth in his head and had to be rushed to the intensive care unit.

“It was a daunting experience for him and the family to emotionally cope with all the hospital admissions and the surgeries.”

She said Make a Wish Malaysia granted him a handphone — something he wanted to help him keep in touch with his family while in the hospital.

Coming from a single income family, Azhar who’s the third of six children is now able to connect with his family via the smartphone while being admitted in hospital.

“The phone has also helped him with his anxiety and he has been feeling calmer than usual.

“The 11-year-old has also resumed his second chemotherapy just before last Christmas and is doing well.

“And we also gave his other siblings simpler gifts so that they too would not feel left out and to show that we care about their family’s well-being.”

This year, the organisation is hosting its first virtual walkathon called Walk for Wishes 2022, aiming to raise RM50,000 to grant wishes to children like Azhar, whether in the form of toys or letting them meet their favourite celebrity.

The children with critical illness either come from B40 families or are from single income parents.

“When these children get their wishes granted, it’s a form of encouragement and a sense of hope and for the family to bond together amid these tough times.

“There are times where the family members are often emotionally distressed and this is when we come in to grant the child’s heartfelt wish as it can provide a better chance of recovery.

“Some of the hospitals that we work with include Penang General Hospital, Ipoh’s Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital and Sabah Women and Children’s Hospital,” she said.

Tan added that other critically-ill children include those who have been diagnosed with bone cancer, brain cancer and cystic fibrosis.

Malaysians can join the good cause while embracing a healthier lifestyle by joining a virtual walkathon, as well as invite friends and family near of far to join the virtual event.

The virtual walkathon will take place from January 14 till January 28 and participants can join from any part of the world.

For more information on the virtual walkathon, please visit here .