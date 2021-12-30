Melaka car workshop owner sells second-hand Proton Iswara for RM1 to struggling frozen ‘roti canai’ seller

Shikh Muhammad (centre) felt elated after selling the second-hand Proton Iswara to Isa Abdul Ghani (right). ― Picture via Shikh Muhammad Makhdad Haron

PETALING JAYA, Dec 30 ― Melaka car workshop owner Shikh Muhammad Makhdad Haron sold a second-hand Proton Iswara Aeroback to a senior citizen selling frozen roti canai for only RM1.

Shikh Muhammad, who owns Makhdad Workshop in Durian Tunggal, told Malay Mail that the senior citizen Isa Abdul Ghani, 72, needed a car to help him sell and transport the frozen roti canai packets to various homes and shops.

He had learnt about Isa’s plight after a friend told him about it in a mechanics’ WhatsApp group.

“About a week ago, I decided to invite him over to my workshop to see him and ask a few questions.

“He told me that he had sold his only car as it had a lot of problems.

“And then I asked him if he had RM1 and offered to sell the car to him for that price.”

Shikh Muhammad said that the RM1 was just as a 'gimmick' as his intention was to gift the senior citizen the second-hand car for free and to help him deliver roti canai packets with ease.

“Initially, he wanted to buy a second-hand car from my workshop with a budget of RM1,500 to RM2,000.

“But he was in for a big surprise when I told him that the car was for a price beyond his imagination.

“I felt happy being able to give him the car.”

The 90s model of the Proton Iswara Aeroback, was bought by Shikh Muhammad about six months ago from a car dealer.

As a local car enthusiast, he would also buy second-hand cars or receive old and used cars as gifts from friends.

This is not the first time Shikh Muhammad has given away a car as he gifted another model of the Proton Iswara to a woman selling nasi lemak to help her with her business amid the Covid-19.

Apart from cars, he has also given motorcycles, a tent, and a grass cutter to individuals facing financial difficulties to help them generate an income.