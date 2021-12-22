Lazada Malaysia sends aid, encourages people to donate to flood victims

Several flood victims were seen during the floods in Hulu Langat, December 19, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Lazada Malaysia donated 30,000 units of flood relief supplies to 10 temporary shelters (PPS) in Selangor housing more than 4,500 flood victims, today.

The PPS are Sekolah Rendah Integrasi Tengku Ampuan Fatimah, Masjid Bandar Bukit Raja, Sekolah Menengah Klang Utama, Pangsapuri Permai Bukit Kuda, Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Binjai, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Meru, Masjid Bukit Kapar, Dewan Orang Ramai Tok Muda, Sekolah Rendah Agama Sungai Serdang and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bukit Kuching.

The units, which were handed to the Selangor government for distribution, consisted of dry rations, bottled water, toiletries, blankets, personal hygiene items, baby diapers, Covid-19 test kits and more.

“The past few days have been rough for Malaysians as many were affected by the floods. We would like to express our deepest sympathies to all the families and victims whose homes were damaged and livelihoods disrupted by the flood.

“To all those affected, please stay strong and stay safe,” said Lazada Malaysia chief logistics officer, P. Sunil Singh, in a statement.

He said the e-commerce company stands ready to support the local community in every way possible.

Besides the donated goods, Lazada is raising funds via its digital giving platform, LazadaForGood, for nine local non-profit organisations (NGOs) involved in relief efforts – even for animals displaced by the flood.

They are Mercy Malaysia, the Malaysian Red Crescent Society, Islamic Relief, The Lost Food Project, Hospis Malaysia, MyFundAction, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Zoo Negara and NGOhub.

The public can choose to donate between RM1 and RM500, the statement added, while donations of RM30 and above until the end of January 2022 will be awarded 300 LazCoins which can be exchanged for free gifts, vouchers, discounts at checkout and exclusive offers.

Type “Lazada Teman You” in the Lazada app search bar, select an NGO under LazadaForGood and donate by clicking ‘Buy Now’.

For more information, visit https://lzd.co/LazadaTemanYouXFloodCareRelief. — Bernama