Ipoh-based animal NGO to hold second adoption drive this Sunday after initial success

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — An adoption drive was held in Ipoh recently to help strays find their forever homes organised by the Protem Sri Sathya Sai Global Organisation Malaysia with Noah’s Ark Ipoh Animal Welfare and PapanSouls at Aeon Midtown Falim, Menglembu.

The two-day drive saw a total of 45 animals — 25 dogs and 20 cats — getting adopted.

To reduce the chances of adopted strays getting returned, adopters were interviewed by volunteers to ensure animals go to the right family and proper care will be given.

On many occasions, the animals get returned when they have outgrown their ‘cuteness’ apart from behavioural issues.

During the adoption drive, adopters were given contact information if they needed guidance on how to care for their newly adopted pets.

Volunteers will also be following up with the adopters to ensure that animals are vaccinated on time and spayed or neutered.

In a statement, Noah’s Ark Ipoh said adopting stray animals can significantly help reduce pet homelessness.

“Over the years, we notice that people choose to adopt rather than buy a pet.

"This shows that many are aware of the importance of helping the abandoned animals by providing them a healthy and happy life," said the non-governmental organisation.

Following the success of the first adoption drive, a second adoption exercise will be held on Sunday, Dec 26.

