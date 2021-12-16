Canine welfare group MDDB desperately needs donations to pay off vet bills

Some of the rescued dogs at MDDB's shelter in Rawang. ― Picture courtesy of MDDB

PETALING JAYA, Dec 16 ― The multiple movement restriction orders due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the alleged scam by an animal rescue group has made life tough for many genuine animal-related charities.

Donations received are no longer sufficient to cover veterinary bills and other needs as generous and kind-hearted donors are now on their guard for fear of being cheated.

One such animal charity facing problems in raising funds for their work is canine welfare group Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better (MDDB) that was formed in 2008.

MDDB has been rescuing and caring for dogs since 2008. ― Picture courtesy of MDDB

MDDB adoption coordinator Christine Lai said as a result the group's bills at the Gasing Veterinary Hospital was very high as they had not been receiving sufficient funds to pay them off.

Lai added that MDDB has to settle the bills as soon as possible so that the organisation can continue sending its resident dogs as well as new rescues to the veterinary facility located at Gasing Indah, Petaling Jaya.

MDDB has sent about 100 dogs, made up of strays and residents of its shelter, to the hospital in the past year for treatment.

“The hospital has been kind to us but they are running a business and hence have to collect what is owed to them,” said Lai.

She said MDDB had several disabled dogs like Kramer that required follow-up treatment.

Kramer has been cared for by MDDB since he was rescued 18 months ago. ― Picture courtesy of MDDB

“Sometimes the dogs we rescue are so badly injured that they need prolonged treatment at the hospital,” she said.

To raise the funds owed to the hospital MDDB will be holding a fundraiser next to the clinic entrance from today until December 19.

The fundraising event is from 2pm to 6pm on December 16 and 17 and from 11am to 6pm on December 18 and 19.

“We will also be having an adoption drive on December 19 at the venue,” said Lai.

She added that contributions of any amount can be banked directly into the clinic's account, paid at the outlet's cashier's counter or handed over to the MDDB representative who will be there at the fundraising event.

Cheques can also be made out in favour of the veterinary clinic,” said Lai.

Those who want the clinic's banking details or want to know how to contribute can write to [email protected] or WhatsApp their queries to 017-3325160.