Fancy working remotely on a paradise island while lending a hand to environmental projects?

Located more than 600km off the coast of Chile, this island is home to a large ecological reserve recognised by Unesco since 1977. — Picture via ETX Studio

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SANTIAGO, Dec 7 — A paradisiacal island located off the coast of Chile is ready to welcome remote workers from all over the world. These individuals will need to be environmentally minded and willing to get stuck in helping the locals preserve the natural and cultural heritage of the island.

With the covid-19 pandemic on the rise again, you might dream of escaping it all on a desert island. OK, maybe not a totally deserted island. Let’s say it’s a paradise island. If you’re one of those lucky people who can work wherever you want, but you also dream of adventure and want to lend a hand to the environment, then Robinson Crusoe Island might be the destination for you.

Located more than 600 km off the coast of Chile, this island is home to a large ecological reserve, recognised by Unesco since 1977, and is part of the Juan Fernandez archipelago. To increase the number of volunteers and help local communities working to preserve this natural heritage, the Chinese tech brand Lenovo is launching the “Work for Humankind” project, in partnership with the NGO Island Conservation.

The idea is to set up a technological hub on the island, with facilities like workstations and high-speed internet, in the aim of attracting remote workers who want to change their lifestyle and get involved in environmental projects.

“Work for Humankind will send selected volunteers with a range of skills, backgrounds, and specialities to work at their day job, from Robinson Crusoe Island, while also volunteering to help prevent the extinction of endangered species and support the local community as it works toward achieving sustainability,” the project organizers explain in a news release.

Hopefuls have until December 30, 2021, to sign up on the Lenovo website. — ETX Studio