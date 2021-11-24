Three men in China arrested for stealing ashes of influencer they planned to sell as 'ghost bride'

Three men in China have been arrested after they conspired to sell the ashes of an influencer who committed suicide to be a ghost bride. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 ― Three men in Hunan province, China have been arrested for stealing the ashes of a Chinese influencer for a ghost marriage.

The influencer, using the handle Luoxiaomaomaozi, had committed suicide in Wenshang county in Jining city, East China's Shandong Province, by drinking pesticide during a livestream after being prompted by social media users, Global Times reported.

After her body was cremated, a funeral home worker identified by his surname Shao stole the woman's ashes.

Shao had conspired with two other funeral home workers, surnamed Zhang and Lei, to look for a buyer for the ashes.

The plan, however, did not take off as there were no buyers.

An industry source reportedly revealed that some undertakers make a profit of between 50,000 Yuan (RM32,925) and 70,000 Yuan (RM46,095) if a ghost marriage is successful.

A ghost marriage is a folk custom in some regions in China where people arrange a marriage for the dead because they believe that even the dead need to get married to maintain the prosperity of their offspring.