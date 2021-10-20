With zero Covid cases, The Haven Ipoh offers a peaceful and safe stay for visitors

The Haven All Suite Resort in Ipoh is built close to a primary forest and natural lake. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 20 ― Looking for a safe and relaxing place to spend a holiday with your family after months in lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic?

There are few places better than The Haven All Suite Resort just outside of the Ipoh city centre that has been free of Covid-19 cases since its inception about four years ago, to soothe your mind.

Its chief executive officer, Peter Chan said that the resort has been designed to cater for families.

“For the five-star hospitality operations, the resort has 150 units of mostly three bedrooms.

“We designed the rooms in such a way that families could stay most comfortably together,” he told Malay Mail when met yesterday.

The Haven All Suite Resort chief executive officer Peter Chan said the resort offers the perfect getaway for families. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Chan said that the resort is the only five-star rated resort in Perak currently and would be the perfect gathering spot for vacation for family members who are scattered in different states such as Kedah, Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Pahang due to its central location.

He also said the facilities in the resort are friendly to all age groups and abilities, whether old, young, or the disabled.

“It has facilities for guests of all ages beyond most hotels. It is also an ideal place to convalesce, such as for people recovering from operations.

“They can stay for two or more weeks and recover with their families residing with them,” he said and described the charms of waking up to a breathtaking view of the morning mist engulfing the primary forest, limestone hills and lake.

Chan said the safety of visitors is of paramount importance to them.

“We have very tight security at the resort and know who is coming in and going out. Visitors have restricted access to the registered floor of their units,” he said.

“We are most serious in assuring safety and hygiene. We ensure adherence to safety protocols, but do not do it in a conspicuous or alarming way, to ensure that all our residents and guests are relaxed here. Needless to say, all our operations staff are fully vaccinated.

“We provide vitamin supplements to all our workers daily to boost their immune systems. Probably due to our preventive measures, our resort has been free of Covid-19 since inception,” he added.

The resort also has a specially designed sea-horse shaped outdoor swimming pool, which Chan said has been most popular with its visitors.

“The relaxing surroundings add to the attraction to the pool. The pool here has been constantly maintained and monitored to a very high standard with many guests giving us the feedback that it is the cleanest they have experienced,” he added.

Apart from the swimming pool, the resort also has a fully-equipped gym, spa, steam room, jogging track, and courts for tennis, basketball, table tennis, badminton and squash.

There is also a meditation deck, outdoor playground, junior playroom, poolside bar and restaurant and shuttle services.

Chan also said the resort is also a perfect place for hosting all kinds of events.

“Many are not yet aware that The Haven is a recipient of the prestigious Global Award for Luxury Wedding Venue.

“We have large venues to host conferences, meetings and events. This can add to the unique experience for the business groups as the function areas are close to nature,” he said.

Other outdoor locations in the resort include the Lake Garden, Rock Garden, Amphitheatre, Helipad, Clubhouse and Show Gallery Rooftops. Indoor locations are at The Haven Ballroom, Gallery (Indoor) and Seminar Rooms.

Another attractive feature of the resort is in its food and menu. Its Cuisines Restaurant serves international, Malaysian and Middle Eastern food.

The restaurant has been rated No. 1 out of 528 restaurants in Ipoh by TripAdvisor, an internet and travel rating agency.

“In the last five years, we have gone up to be the best in Ipoh. We serve local food and our popular dishes are Singapore laksa, beef steak char kuey teow, nasi lemak, Hainanese chicken rice and many more,” said Chan.

The Resort also has won 58 international and local awards to date, including the Global Winner for Luxury Family All-Inclusive Hotel, Malaysia Tourism Minister's and FIABCI Malaysia Property Award for High Rise Building.

A general view of the Haven Lakeside Residences in Ipoh. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Chan also said that the resort has made huge contributions to Malaysia in general and Ipoh in particular over the past few years, having hosted visitors from 45 nations, including France, the United States of America, Australia, Singapore, Korea and Japan.

He also said that a similar development project promoting the concept of luxury in natural surroundings and family time is currently underway in Indonesia.

“The resort will be developed on a most beautiful piece of property with surrounds of pristine sea, river and lake,” he added.

The first phase of the Indonesian resort, which comprises two towers with 556 units in total, is due to be launched by the first quarter of 2022.

Visitors who like to make bookings at the five-star resort development in Ipoh can visit the resort website at www.thehavenresorts.com or contact [email protected] or 05-5400 000.