And the coolest neighborhood in the world is...

Nørrebro, in Copenhagen, is the on-trend district of the moment where you can taste natural wines and enjoy treats from new bakeries that have opened. — Picture courtesy of Febiyan / Unsplash

NEW YORK, Oct 13 — After months of chomping at the bit as borders remained closed, Time Out magazine has published its ranking of the coolest neighbourhoods on the planet. Exactly the push we need to get back on the road. Head to Nørrebro, in Copenhagen, Denmark, or find a taste of American style in Chicago’s Andersonville neighbourhood.

“Delicious, fun and vibrant.” These are the adjectives chosen by the Copenhagen tourism board to describe the Nørrebro district. At a time when travellers are fine-tuning their search for an autumn weekend getaway destination or for the perfect spot for spending the year-end holidays away from home, this corner of the Danish capital, characterised by its large student population, has just been crowned “the coolest neighbourhood in the world” by Time Out magazine. This referential guide for the best spots for going out compiled the list by getting the expert point of view of its 27,000 editors and contributors, who are already surveyed for the publication’s annual index, on the neighbourhoods where it’s good to be, hang out, grab a drink and do things in a “community spirit.”

For this special edition, not only the atmosphere, but also the culinary, nightlife, artistic and cultural scenes have been evaluated and tested to compose this year’s list. In Nørrebro, for example, Time Out invites travellers to discover new bakeries and wine bars specialising in natural wines.

The top three in this ranking are all neighbourhoods that are close to the LGBTQ+ community.

Here are the top 10 coolest neighbourhoods in the world according to Time Out:

1. Nørrebro, Copenhagen

2. Andersonville, Chicago

3. Jongno 3-ga, Seoul

4. Leith, Edinburgh

5. Station District, Vilnius

6. Chelsea, New York

7. XI District, Budapest

8. Ngor, Dakar

9. Sai Kung, Hong Kong

10. Richmond, Melbourne — ETX