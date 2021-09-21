An Australian man with fear of needles gets immunised against Covid-19 after being hypnotised. ― Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 ― An Australian man suffering from trypanophobia, the fear of needles, has been successfully vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine after undergoing hypnosis.

Explaining his fear for needles, Alex Rosales said he and his father were tortured with needles in their home country prior to their migration to Australia leaving him in fear of needles.

It was not stated where Rosale's home country was.

According to Daily Mail, Rosales had throughout his life refused to go to the dentist, crying and sweating every time a needle came near his skin.

Despite his fear, the 57-year-old still wants to get vaccinated to 'help his community' escape lockdowns and end the pandemic, so he decided to reach out for assistance from hypnotherapist Mark Stephens.

After a two hour session with Stephens, Rosales was able to have a needle rub against his skin without suffering a panic attack.

He admitted he didn't feel a thing and didn't even realise his Covid-19 vaccine had been administered until he was told by nurses.