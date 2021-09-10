Malaysian couple greeted with impromptu wedding ‘celebration’ at Kuantan PPV on Merdeka day (VIDEO)

A newlywed couple got an impromptu wedding celebration at a vaccination centre (PPV) in Kuantan on Merdeka Day. ― Screenshot via Instagram/ fierarazaliioficial

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 ― A newlywed couple had their nuptials celebrated in an impromptu wedding celebration at a vaccination centre (PPV) in Kuantan during Merdeka Day.

Bride Fazira Asmawati Muhd Razali posted a video of the ‘reception’ at Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah’s PPV centre in Kuantan, Pahang where she went to receive her second dose of the vaccine.

In the video, the couple clad in their wedding attire were given a warm welcome by the PPV workers.

One of the PPV staff even welcomed them with a short ‘silat’ performance at the entrance of the PPV, a traditional custom in the Malay community when celebrating a wedding ceremony.

Fazira told MStar that she and her husband went to the PPV right after completing their wedding nuptials at Masjid Negeri Sultan Ahmad 1.

She had initially decided to enter the PPV centre alone while her husband waited for her in the car.

“When I got into the PPV, the supervisor there had asked me to call my husband to join me because this is the first time they received newlyweds at the PPV, where it would be more normal to see people coming in with costumes.

“Luckily at that time, there weren’t a lot of people at the PPV, so I went out to my husband and asked him to join me.”

She added that after the welcome by the PPV workers, she proceeded to get her jab before the couple were surprised by the sound of ‘kompang’ playing on the venue’s sound system.

“It felt like a real wedding procession where the bride and groom were ushered to the pelamin.

“Coincidentally, it was Merdeka Day, so all of the workers at the PPV are wearing traditional clothes like Baju Melayu and Baju Kurung which made them look like they’re guests at a wedding ceremony.

“We were also greeted with congratulatory messages from the workers as we walked around the PPV centre.”

Fazira admitted that she was about to cancel her second dose appointment as it was during her big day.

Her husband however convinced her otherwise as it might take some time for her to get a new date for her second dose.

She said they had a short wedding ceremony with close family with plans for a proper ceremony in the future.

Fazira’s Instagram post has garnered over 11,000 likes along with congratulatory comments from social media users.