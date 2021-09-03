After 20 years, man in China successfully has whistle removed from his body after swallowing it

A 26-year-old Chinese man had a whistle inside his body for two decades before finally having it removed recently. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — A 26-year-old Chinese man had a whistle inside his body for two decades before finally having it removed recently.

The man, surnamed Lin, from Shenzhen, Guangdong Province had gone to a local hospital to treat his pneumonia, and when talking to doctors he said he had swallowed a whistle by accident at the age of six and never had it removed.

He said he didn’t tell anyone for fear of being scolded by his parents.

According to the portal, Lin, who had pneumonia multiple times, has been to the hospital many times but could not find where the whistle was.

The instrument was only found following a visit to a different hospital during a computerised tomography examination of his bronchus where his doctor found something strange.

The doctor had used a bronchoscope to see a narrow ring in Lin’s bronchus, but it could not be directly taken out.

Lin was later forced to undergo a minor surgery where the bronchus was cut open to remove the whistle.

The black colour whistle has a similar shape to the bronchus hence it was difficult to find it, the doctor told Shenzhen TV Station.

Lin’s experience shocked many Chinese social media users.

Besides discussing the bizarre story, some of them turned it into an educational issue and suggested that parents should not be too harsh on their children, or they would not share anything with them.