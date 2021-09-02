Start a new life as a Hobbit in this green dome home

An example of a NaturaDome construction — Picture courtesy of NaturaDome

PARIS, Sept 2 — Fans of The Hobbit book or movies will love living in this house. A French company based in the southwestern Hautes-Pyrénées region is offering houses that are partially buried underground, and which do not require heating or air conditioning.

That’s it, you’re moving. But not just anywhere. To a NaturaDome house to live like a Hobbit. Because while this original, half-buried house reveals a semicircular entrance, the rest of the construction is topped by a kind of green, landscaped layer that blends seamlessly into the surrounding environment.

Besides the aesthetic aspect of this architectural choice, it also proves advantageous for insulation. The house does not need to be heated in winter because the earth insulates it from the cold. And in summer, it stays cool thanks to evapotranspiration — the organic upper canopy breathes by itself.

This house was dreamed up by Benoît Darré. In 2014, this former construction industry chief created this ecological house, which promises low energy consumption and is inexpensive to build. His NaturaDream company offers an entry-level house at €1,385 per square meter, (approx. RM6,812) which is less than conventional constructions.

The house is fully modular in its interior and exterior layouts. Options include the exterior cladding, grassing over the entire plot, a landscaped garden or even a spa bathroom, a steam room or an indoor pool. You can even opt for a window in the domed roof — perfect for stargazing. — ETX Studio