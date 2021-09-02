Maxis launches awards to recognise forward-thinking entrepreneurs (VIDEO)

Maxis is looking for innovative project ideas that will benefit the community and the country. — Picture via Facebook/Maxis

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — The inaugural Maxis Awards is set to recognise and promote exceptional Malaysian projects whose contributions have a beneficial influence on fellow citizens.

Maxis brand and marketing head Tai Kam Leong said the debut of the awards was opportune because it represented the Malaysian ethos of always standing together in every situation despite the changes and challenges in it.

The awards are being held in conjunction with Merdeka and the upcoming Malaysia Day celebration.

“We were inspired to find the best ideas and turn them into opportunities, as we believe that it takes all of us to be the best of us.

“With the right support and expertise behind our local heroes, we can empower them to kickstart a long-lasting, positive ripple effect on the nation. Importantly, this campaign is a true reflection of bringing to life our “Always Be Headed” brand promise,” he said.

Speaking to the media, he said Maxis had invited entrepreneurs last month to submit their project proposals.

The proposals need to be capable of bringing significant impact on the community and creating.

Shortlisted companies will need to present their ideas to the judges.

Winners will be chosen based on three criteria including creativity, strong use of technology, as well as a clear demonstration of added value to the community, whether economically, socially, or ecologically.

Tai also said that several Malaysian-based ventures will be chosen over the next year, with the first two winners to be revealed later this month.

He said Maxis would provide RM 5 million in support to help develop and promote the winning projects over the next year.

This includes money to meet the operating costs of the initiatives and also to raise awareness through marketing and publicity through media as well as Maxis owned channels.

Maxis chief corporate affairs officer Mariam Bevi Batcha said that Maxis was keen to help the community on digitalisation and also to innovate credible solutions for a brighter future.

Maxis launched a film featuring three remarkable Malaysians: GoGet co-founder Francesca Chia, FatHopes Energy founder Vinesh Sinha, and The Lorry co-founder Nadhir Ashafiq.

They utilised technology to meet marketing needs while making major contributions to their communities and country.

Tain said that this trio of entrepreneurs and their organisations have personified what Maxis wants to advocate, encourage, and promote through the awards and in accordance with its brand's commitment.

Vinesh launched his company,FatHopes Energy, 10 years ago at the age of 17 with the worthy goal of recycling waste cooking oil and converting it into biodiesel.

Chia founded GoGet to aid with activities ranging from pick-ups and delivery to data input and overflow assistance during holidays and hectic events.

Nadhir invented TheLorry to make it quick and easy to book lorries and vans in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia.



