The clothing collection made with recycled airbags

Heron Preston has joined forces with Mercedes to create a clothing collection made using recycled airbags. — Picture courtesy of Daimler

NEW YORK, Sept 1 — American designer Heron Preston has teamed up with Mercedes to create a unique collection that recycles the German carmaker’s airbags.

With the help of this device, which usually ensures driver safety, the designer has crafted pieces including loose pants and a hooded puffer jacket, due to be sold exclusively on GOAT.com from September 10, 2021.

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a brand new conceptual collection, created in collaboration with the designer and art director Heron Preston, pushing the boundaries of sustainability in fashion. The collection is made using material from recycled airbags.

As part of this collaboration, Heron Preston has reimagined the airbag, turning it into avant-garde looks for men and women. The clothes in this collection also have the intriguing particularity of being able to inflate and deflate.

The collection is accompanied by a promotional campaign featuring the designs being modelled around some of the carmaker’s current vehicles, such as the new S-Class or the fully electric EQS. The campaign will be landing on social networks in the coming days.

Note that Mercedes has been integrating airbags into its vehicles for 40 years, ever since the feature first debuted on the S-Class in 1981. — ETX Studio