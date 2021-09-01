Seventeen Klang Valley hawker stalls prep meals for over 2,000 people under a CSR programme in conjunction with Merdeka

Struggling individuals from the B40 community line up to collect food while abiding by the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). — Picture courtesy of McMillan Woods

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — A total of 17 hawker stalls around Klang Valley prepared over 2,000 meals for the underprivileged communities in conjunction with Merdeka.

The three-day effort, which began on August 27, resulted in a total of 2,100 meals prepared and distributed to the underprivileged communities in Shah Alam, Puchong, Petaling Jaya, Cheras and Subang jaya.

The beneficiaries included old folks’ homes, orphanages, E-hailing riders and drivers, single mothers, B40 community and even those from the tourism sector.

Amongst the recipients are the Single Mothers Community at People’s Housing Project (PPR) Taman Mulia, Rumah Kanak-Kanak Trinity in PJ, struggling families in Shah Alam and taxi drivers and food delivery riders in Puchong.

The effort was made possible through the collaboration between Malaysian firm McMillan Woods under their MCM Cares programme along with Yayasan Food Bank Malaysia.

The programme is also part of its CSR programmes which allocated RM20,000 for the campaign to fund and support the 17 local vendors who are also struggling to make ends meet amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

The distributed food includes both halal and non-halal meals, which were then sorted out by the two organisations.

Founder and president of McMillan Woods, Datuk Seri Raymond Liew, Yayasan Food Bank Malaysia and CSR Activists at Rumah Hope. — Picture courtesy of McMillan Woods

According to McMillan Woods Global’s founder, Datuk Seri Raymond Liew, he believed in the idea of serving all races in Malaysia through the CSR campaign.

He also extended his appreciation to Yayasan Food Bank Malaysia and to the individual volunteers who helped with the campaign.

“As we celebrate Malaysia’s 64th National day, it is now more important than ever to put our differences aside and come together to show our support to those who are struggling amidst this pandemic.

“There are many who are starving each day, not even knowing when their next meal might be. This drives me to contribute to the best of my capabilities to provide relief to these hungry souls and hawker stalls.

“I implore the rakyat to do the same,” he said.

Yayasan Food Bank Malaysia board of trustee member DrMohammad Salmi Mohd Sohod said their organisation had identified the 17 hawker stalls that were struggling to survive during the pandemic.

“Some of these hawkers have been retrenched from their companies and turned to selling food for a living and to put food on the table for their families.

“We are honoured to be able to play my part in this mission to only support the hawkers but to feed the underprivileged at the same time,” he said.

Datuk Seri Raymond Liew (left), Hospital Sungai Buloh director Dr Kuldip Kaur (centre) and Datuk Seri Shamir Nandy (right). —Picture courtesy of McMillan Woods

Since its inception on January 1, 2014, the MCM Cares programme has contributed over RM1.5 million to various charities and causes.

The MCM Cares also raised an additional amount of RM137,370 with the help of local donors and Datuk Sri Shamir Nandy, to purchase a Bronchoscope, a specialised medical equipment from Germany, that was given to Hospital Sungai Buloh.

The equipment is used primarily to treat collapse consolidation and to acquire an accurate diagnosis of infection.