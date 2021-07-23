Covid-19: The Body Shop Malaysia donates RM104,574 to NGOs serving women communities

The Body Shop Malaysia has been supportive of both SIS and WAO's programmes for the past 20 years. — Picture courtesy of Body Shop Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, July 23 — The Body Shop Malaysia has donated RM104,574.25 to two non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) and Sisters in Islam (SIS) received the aid to continue their work of assisting women and children despite trying times..

WAO will use the funds for various items such as food and essentials, utilities and security, shelter upkeep and maintenance, crisis counselling and psycho-support.

SIS has determined that the funds received will be used for awareness, public education as well as advocacy work.

InNature Berhad’s managing director Datin Mina Cheah-Foong said in a statement that the divide between the haves and have-nots has grown wider due to the Covid-19.

“Amid all the calls to aid medical frontliners, the poor, the sick, funding for NGOs working for social justice and gender equality such as WAO and SIS have been quietly set aside.

“During the 15 months of our struggle with this pandemic, domestic violence has escalated, single mothers have become poorer and rights issues have been set aside.

“Therefore, those of us who still can, must continue to proffer support,” she said.

Having supported both the NGOs for over 20 years, Body Shop Malaysia has worked together in many various campaigns such as the End Child Marriage campaign in 2018.