Jilted woman makes suitor rent ex-boyfriend’s car, both arrested after man commits 50 traffic offences with vehicle

Police arrested a couple in Zhejiang province, China after the man drove a rented car dangerously on behalf of a woman he was pursuing. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Police in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, China detained a couple after the woman asked the man to drive dangerously with her ex-boyfriend's car.

Global Times reported that the woman, identified by her surname Lou, had asked her new beau to drive an Audi that was rented from her ex-boyfriend, identified by his surname Qian.

The new suitor, identified as Zhu, then drove the Audi to run the red lights.

Police said Zhu raked up 50 tickets in two days that included 49 for running the red lights and one for speeding.

When caught, Zhu told police that he only drove the car in such a manner as per Lou's request.

Lou had told Zhu that she would go out on a date with him if he would help her to get back at Qian.

Qian had apparently dumped Lou for another woman and it infuriated Lou.