Tom Abang Saufi, Melinda Looi work with Malaysian Red Crescent Society to create Hari Raya clothes for poor children

Tom (left pic) and Looi working on their designs for the children’s Raya clothes. — Pictures courtesy of Looi and Tom

PETALING JAYA, April 22 — Hari Raya season is normally a busy time for fashion designers as they rush to fulfill orders.

This year, two prominent designers Datuk Tom Abang Saufi and Melinda Looi are taking time off their busy schedule to contribute to a charitable cause.

They have teamed up with the Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) to make 1,000 Raya clothes for underprivileged children through a crowdfunding initiative.

Both Looi and Tom came up with the Baju Melayu and Baju Kurung designs, while MRCS is responsible for distributing the clothes to four orphanages in the Klang Valley, and three more in Terengganu, Perlis and Melaka.

Each outfit for a child costs RM50, while a total of RM35,000, or equivalent to 700 clothes, have already been raised since the first week of April.

MRCS national executive board member Suhana Sidik told Malay Mail that this was the first time the organisation has collaborated with local designers to form a crowdfunding initiative.

“We were excited to know that both of them jumped on board just two hours after we proposed the crowdfunding known as Duit Raya for Baju Raya.

“For previous festivities, we would usually give food packets, so for this Raya, we chose to give the little ones a fresh set of new clothes.”

Looi said that she was happy to embark on this initiative to help the underprivileged children and help people in need although she has to deal with the time constraint and juggle with her own work.

“I’ve already sent the designs of the Raya clothes to a local factory and will be in charge of the final packaging of the clothes into bags.

“The designs are Baju Melayu with sampin, and Pahang-themed Baju Kurung for the children.

“No matter how busy I am, I go all out for charity work especially if the clothes can bring a smile to a child.”

Tom said that she was not overwhelmed with work since she was able to collaborate with Looi, and were fortunate to get a local factory to make the clothes within a short period of time.

“I have always been keen to help the underprivileged whenever I can, especially when it concerns needy children.

“Being in the fashion industry for almost 35 years, I have learned to work under pressure within a short period of time. I’m used to it already,” she said.

Anyone interested to donate to the crowdfunding initiative, can surf over here

Donations for the Hari Raya clothes can be made via bank transfer MRCS CIMB Account Number : 8001581667 and labelled Baju Raya for Ramadan.

Official tax-exemption receipts will be issued for all contributions towards this appeal and please email all donation receipts and queries to [email protected] for further information.