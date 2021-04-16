Guinness World Records’ longest rabbit living reported stolen from UK home

Darius, a continental giant rabbit, has been reported stolen from his home at Stoulton, Worcestershire over the weekend. ― Picture via West Mercia Police

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 ― Darius, a continental giant rabbit has been reported stolen from his home in Stoulton, Worcestershire over the weekend.

The award-winning 1.22-metre mammal was reported missing by its owner Annette Edwards, who initially offered a £1,000 reward (RM5,678) for its return.

However, the reward has since been increased to £2,000 (RM11,356).

In a tweet, Edwards said she was very upset with Darius's theft.

“Can you bring my Darius back? I am putting the reward up to £2,000,” the tweet reads.

The BBC reported that Darius was named as the longest rabbit by Guinness World Records in April 2010, when he was measured for an article in the Daily Mail.

Edwards said Darius is “too old to breed now” and pleaded for his safe return.

West Mercia Police said it is believed Darius was taken from his enclosure, which is in his owners' garden on Saturday.