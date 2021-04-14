Preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew gets elderly homeless Kepong man living on the streets for over a year into a home

Preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew helping Uncle Yap into the vehicle before sending the senior citizen to a home in Seri Kembangan. — Photo via Facebook/ Ebit Lew

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — A homeless senior citizen, who has been living on the streets for the past year, will finally have a roof over his head thanks to preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew.

The man, identified only as Uncle Yap, was picked up by Lew from Taman Intan Baiduri in Kepong after four hours of persuasion and sent to Wan Hing Care Centre at Seri Kembangan.

In a Facebook post, Lew shared that Yap, a person with disabilities, sleeps by resting his head on the wheelchair.

“Seeing the video and pictures saddens me a lot,” wrote Lew.

“Many gave him food while others would help him to sit on the chair every morning.

“He rests his head on the wheelchair. It is sad to see him living life like that for the past year.”

Lew said he cried upon seeing Yap, who could not remember much but could answer some questions.

“He initially refused to follow us saying he did not want to be a burden to anyone.

“Finally Uncle Yap accepted my invitation,” said Lew, adding that he would pay for Yap’s stay at the home every month.

Lew said he also bought Yap new clothes and a wheelchair that allows him to lie down.

“He was very happy with the beautiful wheelchair.”

Lew’s post has since received 27,000 reactions and been shared 529 times after it was uploaded on Tuesday.

Lew is known for his many charitable deeds which include aiding the Pahang flood victims as well as sponsoring tablets to less fortunate students.

The local philanthropist has also introduced several branches of Elews Mart to ease the burden of the needy by offering household essentials at affordable prices as a way of giving back to the community.

Lew also recently led a humanitarian mission to South Africa.