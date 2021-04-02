Qing Ming 2021: KL prayer items shops record 50 per cent drop in sales, to expand businesses online

Sung Poh prayer items shop in KL will be using Facebook and e-commerce platforms to further expand its business. ― Picture courtesy via Jack Thong

PETALING JAYA, April 2 ― Business has been slow for many prayer items shops as Qing Ming is approaching.

With many unable to head to memorial centres or columbariums because of the interstate travel restrictions, prayer shops are on the losing end with many only able to sell only a portion of their items to customers.

Sung Poh prayer items shop in Kuala Lumpur recorded a 50 per cent drop in sales for prayer items such as its paper cars, paper houses and gold boxes as compared to 2019.

The shop is known for its skills handed through generations in handmade paper horses and paper gold baskets.

The gold paper basket sold in Sung Poh is a family heritage that is passed from one generation to the next. ― Picture via Jack Thong

Fourth generation owner Jack Thong told Malay Mail that despite having an online shop to cater to the needs of his customers since the first movement control order (MCO), business was still slow.

“Many still prefer coming to my shop to see the items for themselves as they are guaranteed of their quality.

“Especially the old-timers who are so used to walking in my shop and scouting for their favourite items whether it's a packet of joss sticks or individual prayer items.

Thong added that for this year, many were unable to celebrate at memorial parks and columbariums due to the travel interstate bans which also resulted in lesser people purchasing prayer items from his shop.

Asked as to how he plans to move forward with his business after this, Thong said that he plans to promote his prayer items and joss sticks through Facebook Live and e-commerce platforms such as Shopee.

“Many ordered my prayer items through my Facebook account especially during the first MCO and I delivered the items to them.

“Selling my prayer items via Facebook Live has helped me sustain an income especially when my shop had to close its doors during the first MCO.

“I will also be looking to sell my prayer items on online platforms such as Shopee and to amp up my marketing strategies on my Facebook account.”

The owner of Perniagaan Barangan Sembahyang Cina Hua Seng in Hor Sau Wan also said he faced a similar 50 per cent drop in sales this year.

The shop, located in Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, sells a variety of prayer items such as joss paper, paper gold bars, and even ‘modern’ items such as paper iPads.

Boxes of KFC food paper offerings are among the prayer items sold in Perniagaan Barangan Sembahyang Cina Hua Seng. ― Picture via Hor Sau Wan

“As much as sales have dropped for this year as compared to in 2019 business has definitely picked up as compared to last year’s MCO when many businesses including mine had to close its doors.

“I am thankful to be still running my business and have enough to survive amidst such trying times.”

Asked as to the future of her business plan, she said she will be boosting her prayer items on e-commerce platforms such as Lazada and Shopee.

“As a business person, we need to follow the latest trend which is online marketing and online sales especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic.”