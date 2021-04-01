US surgeon goes viral suggesting men get kicked in the groin if they believed this was worse than giving birth

US plastic surgeon Dr Anthony Youn has gone viral for suggesting men should get themselves kicked 20 times at the groin area if they believed that is worse than childbirth. — Screenshot from TikTok/ tonyyounmd

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — An American plastic surgeon has gone viral on social media for suggesting that men should get themselves kicked in the groin 20 times if they believed that this was worse than childbirth.

Taking to his TikTok on Tuesday, Dr Anthony Youn from Detroit said an average woman pushes for at least 20 minutes during labour.

“So, let’s put this to the test. Why don’t I kick YOU in the balls for 20 minutes straight and let’s see if you can handle it... big purple ball boy,” he said in the video.

The post has to date received 8.3 million reactions and has been shared 304,500 times.

According to his website, Dr Youn is a certified plastic surgeon, award-winning author and anti-aging expert.

He has 3.8 million followers on TikTok.

A follower commented that she pushed for one hour and 20 minutes with no epidural and tore from vagina to anus and tore her cervix and had to have over 100 stitches.

Another said she had to put up with hours of contractions.

A man agreed with Dr Youn as he got kicked there before.

“Tbh [to be honest] it didn’t hurt too much,” he said.